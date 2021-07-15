Community organization works to 'stop the killing' in Charlotte

The Stop the Killing Crusade in Charlotte was founded in 1988 with a goal of decreasing the homicide rate.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A grassroots campaign in the Queen City is working to decrease the homicide rate.

The homicide rate is down 2% in Charlotte when comparing the first six months of 2021-20.

There were 51 homicides from January to June in 2020, and 50 in the same time period in 2021.

Rev. James Barnett founded the Stop the Killing Crusade in 1988. He said the organization has a goal of decreasing the homicide rate this year by 25%.

On the west side of Charlotte, bumper stickers and handbills with the “stop the killing” message can be seen throughout the community. Barnett said more than 90% of the convenience stores on the west side are supporting the campaign by displaying its message.

"People are hitching onto this because it's the only thing really out there that's saying stop the killing,” Barnett said. "We hit the nail on the head and say you know, thou shall not kill, and if you do the crime, we're going to do our best to make sure you do the time."

Even though the homicide rate is slightly down halfway through the year, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD) said shootings into occupied homes and vehicles are 27% in the first half of the year.

"When you have someone shooting into a residence who may have several people in there, I think that's such a reckless act that we have to do something,” CMPD Chief Johnny Jennings said at a news conference Wednesday.

The Stop the Killing Crusade is doing something. Barnett said the campaign has events and walks planned in communities affected by gun violence and encourages people to do their part to stop the shootings.

"When you hear the shots, call the police. Don't just say shooting,” said Barnett. “Tell them what house it's coming from. Tell them what car they're driving. We're saying it's time for young people to start the snitching on those who are destroying our community."

Barnett said the next walk is planned in the Wandawood/Westerly Hill Community.