Concord man accused of killing mother, police say

Ya-Qway Jayshawn Sawyer is accused of shooting his mother as paramedics left their home after a medical call.

CONCORD, N.C. — The Concord Police Department said a man is accused of killing his own mother as paramedics left their house following a medical call early Tuesday morning.

The department said Cabarrus County EMS had responded to a home along Brookstone Drive Northwest near Pitts School Road Northwest for a medical call. However, the crew called for assistance around 12:45 a.m. when they heard gunshots ring out from inside the house.

Police say officers found 24-year-old Ya-Qway Jayshawn Sawyer as he tried to leave the scene. He was detained, and officers found Katrina Renee Smith dead inside a bathroom with several gunshot wounds. Smith was confirmed as Sawyer's mother.

Sawyer is now charged with murder and is being held in the county jail under no bond. Police are now working to determine a motive for the shooting.

