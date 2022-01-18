UNC Charlotte basketball team inviting underserved youth to sign up for STEAM event

More than 300 students have participated the last two years, with free tickets to a basketball game and STEAM workshops led by UNC Charlotte students.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The UNC Charlotte men’s basketball team inviting students across the Charlotte area to its Hoopes and Academics: Sports & STEAM Life 2022 event that will be held Saturday, Feb. at on UNC Charlotte's campus.

The event serves to expose under-represented youth within the Charlotte area to college opportunities. More than 300 students participated over the past two years. Last year’s event was held virtually due to the pandemic, but they are planning on hosting in person again this year.

Sports and STEAM Life gives students a sneak peek into the life of a student-athlete. At the event, students will meet the 49ers' men's basketball team, tour the campus and be offered mini-workshops led byUNC Charlotte students in areas such as robotics, architecture, engineering and more. Opportunities to win prizes and a complimentary lunch will also be provided. Participants who are interested in the basketball game against Marshall will be treated to free admission, as well.

