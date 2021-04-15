Grandson shot by grandfather while trying to break into home, Long View police say

LONG VIEW, N.C. — Long View police say a home invasion with shooting took an unexpected turn when they discovered a man tried to rob his own grandfather, only to be shot in the attempted home invasion.
Police say the scene along 38th Street NW unfolded around 8 a.m. According to them, the victim was home alone when the suspect kicked in the door, wearing a mask. The suspect assaulted the victim and demanded money, but the victim shot the suspect multiple times. The suspect, identified as a 34-year-old man, fled on foot but was found at a nearby hotel with life-threatening injuries.
The suspect was then identified as the victim's own grandson. The victim, who suffered facial and bodily injuries, indicated he didn't know the suspect was his own grandson.
The investigation is ongoing.
Note: WCNC instituted a new policy in March 2021 regarding the broadcast or posting of mugshots.
WCNC will only air or post a mugshot if the person has been formally charged with a crime and in a few other cases. The exceptions include: If it appears the person could be danger to themselves or others or if they are wanted by authorities; to differentiate between people with a common name; if the photos could encourage more victims to come forward. The news editorial leadership may also decide to use a mugshot based on the severity of the crime(s) committed and/or the level of public interest in the crime and ensuing criminal proceedings.