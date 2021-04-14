Psychiatrist testifies deteriorating mental health led to Roger Self killing family members

Roger Self's defense attorney began presenting mitigating factors during the second day of Self's sentencing hearing.

GASTONIA, N.C. — The second day of Roger Self's sentencing hearing Wednesday marked the start of his defense attorney's efforts to seek a shorter prison sentence for the prominent Gaston County businessman.

In May 2018, Self drove his car into a crowded restaurant and killed his daughter, Katelyn Self, and daughter-in-law, Amanda Self.

Earlier this year, Self entered Alford Pleas on two counts of second-degree murder. An Alford Plea is when a defendant doesn't admit to committing a crime but acknowledges prosecutors have enough evidence to secure a conviction.

After prosecutors wrapped up their case early Wednesday morning, Self's defense attorney, Rick Beam, attempted to present mitigating factors in his client's case by focusing on Self's deteriorating mental health in the months leading up to his crimes.

As part of his summary, Dr. Corvin said Roger Self’s offenses were driven by his mental illness, not by him being an inherently evil person. pic.twitter.com/BPV1VFVWd7 — Brandon Goldner (@BrandonWCNC) April 14, 2021

In court, Dr. George Corvin, a forensic psychiatrist who had multiple sessions with Self, diagnosed Self as having Bipolar II Disorder.

Corvin said Self had symptoms of depression and anxiety for several years, but in early 2018, Self began having extreme guilt after visiting strip clubs and massage parlors as well as having an extramarital relationship with a housekeeper; all of which conflicted with his Christian faith.

"He viewed himself so abhorrently that he became absolutely convinced that God, in reality, had taken his hand off of him; that he was unredeemable," Corvin said.

He said Self had been taking several different anti-depressants and anti-anxiety medications, but they weren't helping him.

Self ultimately went cold turkey in the weeks before his crimes.

Corvin said in the weeks leading up to his offenses, Self delusionally thought it would be selfish to kill himself, and he thought it would be better to also kill his family.

"It was an evil act, no doubt," Corvin said. "But was it driven by an evil person or driven by an illness? Well, it was driven by an illness. It was an extremely dangerous illness."