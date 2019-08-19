CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is searching for a man accused of robbing a CVS store located on 2939 The Plaza on Sunday.

According to police, the suspect jumped over the counter, shoved an employee of the business, and stole money from the cash register.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect pictured below is asked to call 911. The public can also leave information anonymously with Crime Stoppers by calling 704-334-1600.

