$25,000 worth of damages after fireworks discharged into vacant home

According to officials, the home was vacant at the time but Charlotte Fire estimates $25,000 worth of damage was done to the home.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A house is damaged after officials said fireworks were set off inside it.

The incident happened on Cantwell Street in west Charlotte.

Investigators said a suspect is still unknown at this time.

If you have any information about the crime, you are asked to call crime stoppers at 704-334-1600.

