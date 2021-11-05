Man found shot and killed in front of mobile home in Lancaster County

Early indications are that both the victim and another person at the mobile home were armed and both fired their weapons.

LANCASTER, S.C. — A man was found shot and killed in front of a mobile home in Lancaster County Tuesday morning, the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office reports.

According to officials, the incident happened at around 8:35 a.m. at a mobile home on Deason Lane.

When deputies got to the scene, they found a 38-year-old man in the woods across the dirt road from the house. The sheriff's office said he appeared to have been shot. The victim died at the scene.

Early indications are that both the victim and another person at the mobile home were armed and both fired their weapons. Deputies said they will not be identified at this time.

No arrests have been made, but investigators said they are not looking for another shooter, and there is no current threat to public safety.

“This incident just occurred, and the investigation is in its early stages,” Sheriff Barry Faile said. “Although several people were present and we believe they will be able to give us a full accounting of what happened, it will take our investigators some time to thoroughly interview them, process the scene, and collect the evidence. We will release more information as it becomes available and when it is appropriate to do so.”

