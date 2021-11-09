CMS board to vote on new school boundaries Tuesday

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Board of Education will vote on new school boundaries, which would provide relief to overcrowded schools in the district.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Board of Education is scheduled to vote on the boundaries for a new classroom to help relieve overcrowded schools in the district, including Olympic High School.

The new 100-room high school, located on York Road in Steele Creek, will relieve overcrowding at Olympic High School and will offer an intact feeder pattern for students of Nations Ford and Starmount Academy.

The CMS board will decide between two boundary plans during Tuesday night's meeting. Both plans are designed with the intention to relieve overcrowding at Olympic High School. Click here to learn more about both proposed scenarios.

Plan 1

The first plan is called Scenario Green. Under this proposal, students of Nations Ford Elementary and the portions of South Pine Elementary which feed to Kennedy and Southwest middle schools would be assigned to Olympic High School.

The new high school would be assigned students from Winget Park, Lake Wylie, River Gate and Palisades Park attendance areas.

South Mecklenburg High would receive the portion of Starmount Academy (through Carmel Middle School) which currently feeds to Harding University High.

Plan 2

The second plan is called Scenario Violet. Under this proposal, students of Winget Park, Berewick, Steele Creek, Lake Wylie (Kennedy Middle School feed), as well as South Pine Elementary students would be assigned to Olympic High School.

The new Olympic relief school would be assigned students from South Pine Elementary and others through the Southwest Middle School feed.

South Mecklenburg High would receive students from Starmount Academy who live west of South Boulevard. Those students are currently assigned to Harding University High.

