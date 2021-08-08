DaniLeigh facing charges after DaBaby dispute

Officers referred Jonathan Kirk, also known as DaBaby, to the Magistrate's Office to pursue charges against Danielle Curiel.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Rapper and Charlotte native DaBaby's girlfriend is now facing charges for allegedly hitting him, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

CMPD responded to East Stonewall Street at 11:59 p.m. Sunday after a reported domestic assault. Jonathan Kirk, also known as DaBaby, told officers at the scene that he had been insulted by his girlfriend, Danielle Curiel.

Based on the information available to officers, officers referred DaBaby to the Magistrate's Office to pursue charges against Curiel. Curiel is also known by her stage name, DaniLeigh.

Curiel has since been served with a criminal summons for simple assault, according to CMPD. Officers said they obtained information that led them to charge her with a second count of simple assault from the Nov. 14. incident.

