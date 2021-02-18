Gastonia man accused of threatening President Biden indicted on more charges

GASTON, N.C. — A Gastonia, North Carolina man accused of threatening to kill President Joe Biden has been indicted on more federal charges, investigators announced Thursday.
David Reeves, 27, was indicted on the charges of threatening the president, making interstate communications with intent to injure and influencing a federal official by making a threat.
Reeves was arrested earlier this month after the Secret Service said he made threats against Biden and other government officials. According to an affidavit, Reeves called a Secret Service agent multiple times and said he was going to "kill the president." The alleged threats happened between Jan. 28 and Feb. 1.
Court documents also state that Reeves contacted U.S. Capitol Police to make threats over the department's switchboard.
According to court documents, Reeves called a Secret Service agent on Feb. 2 and told the agent he was calling 911 so he could get arrested. Before hanging up the phone, investigators said Reeves threatened to kill the Secret Service agent once he got out of jail.
Less than an hour after the conversation, Gastonia Police said Reeves repeatedly called 911 dispatchers and demanded to be arrested.
The charge of making a threat against the president carries a maximum five-year sentence and fine of $250,000. Two counts of interstate communications with intent to injure carry a maximum sentence of five years each and a $250,000 fine per count. The charge of influencing a federal official by threat carries a maximum prison sentence of 10 years and a $250,000 fine.
Reeves is currently in federal custody. A hearing for the new charges has not been scheduled.