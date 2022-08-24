Charlotte police investigating deadly shooting in Hidden Valleu

Police said the shooting happened in Charlotte's Hidden Valley neighborhood on West Sugar Creek Road.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting in northeast charlotte.

Police said the shooting happened in Charlotte's Hidden Valley neighborhood on West Sugar Creek Road. Officers said they were called to the scene Wednesday morning just after midnight.

When they arrived to the scene they found a man with a gunshot wound. He was then taken to the hospital where he died.

Anyone with information regarding this shooting is asked to contact the police immediately.

