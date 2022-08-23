1 dead in northeast Charlotte shooting, Medic says

One person was found dead after being shot along Sawyers Mill Road in northeast Charlotte Tuesday afternoon, police said.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person was killed in a shooting in northeast Charlotte Tuesday afternoon, Medic said.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police responded to a reported shooting in the 600 block of Sawyers Mill Road, near the Belmont at Tryon apartment complex off North Tryon Street, around 3 p.m. When officers arrived at the scene, they found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene by Medic.

CMPD hasn't released any information about this shooting at this time other than saying the case is being investigated as a homicide. The victim hasn't been identified. No arrests have been announced in the case.

Any person with information about this incident is asked to call CMPD's Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. Witnesses may also call 704-432-TIPS to speak directly with homicide detectives.

