1 killed in shooting near uptown Charlotte, Medic says

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person died in a shooting just outside uptown Charlotte early Friday morning, Medic said.

According to Medic, emergency crews responded to a reported shooting in the 900 block of North College Street, near the intersection with North Tryon Street, around 4 a.m. Medic said the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

No further information has been released at this time. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police have not released any suspect information or announced any arrests in connection with this incident.