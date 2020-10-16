1 killed in shooting near uptown Charlotte, Medic says

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person died in a shooting just outside uptown Charlotte early Friday morning, Medic said.
According to Medic, emergency crews responded to a reported shooting in the 900 block of North College Street, near the intersection with North Tryon Street, around 4 a.m. Medic said the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
Get the biggest headlines delivered to your inbox. Sign up for the daily Wake Up Charlotte newsletter
No further information has been released at this time. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police have not released any suspect information or announced any arrests in connection with this incident.
This is a developing story. For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the new WCNC Charlotte Mobile App.
RELATED: "We're moving in the wrong direction" | NC reports single-day record for new COVID-19 cases