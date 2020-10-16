x
1 killed in shooting near uptown Charlotte, Medic says

Medic said one person was pronounced dead after a shooting on North College Street just outside uptown Friday morning.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person died in a shooting just outside uptown Charlotte early Friday morning, Medic said. 

According to Medic, emergency crews responded to a reported shooting in the 900 block of North College Street, near the intersection with North Tryon Street, around 4 a.m. Medic said the victim was pronounced dead at the scene. 

No further information has been released at this time. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police have not released any suspect information or announced any arrests in connection with this incident. 

