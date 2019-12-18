CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A deputy was fired after being charged with assault with a deadly weapon, according to the Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office.

Minique Jackson, 38, was arrested after a domestic violence incident on Wednesday morning at her home, the sheriff said.

"I’m deeply disappointed in the conduct of one of my deputies as we are bound by an oath to uphold the law. All employees of the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office are expected to demonstrate professional and ethical conduct both on and off-duty," said Sheriff Garry McFadden.

Jackson began working for the sheriff's office on July 30, 2008. She was terminated on December 18.

"Violations of the law are not acceptable and in absolute conflict with the high standards of the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office," McFadden added.

There was no immediate word on the victim's name or condition.

