CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A 19-year-old was shot in the parking lot of a fast food restaurant in Steele Creek, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said.

It happened just after 10 p.m. at McDonald's in Rivergate Shopping Center.

Police said the victim and a female witness showed up at CMC-Steele Creek.

The victim was taken to CMC Main with life-threatening injuries.

His name was not released.

No arrest was made at the time of the incident.

The motive for the shooting was under investigation.

