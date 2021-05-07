Deputy-involved shooting unfolds near Rock Hill

The office says the shots rang out at 2:15 p.m. today along East Highway 324, also known as McFarland Road, just southwest of the city. Initially, the department provided scarce details, but a later tweet from YCSO provided more context. According to the office, deputies were performing a well-being check when the gunfire rang out. After the shooting, one person was airlifted to a Charlotte hospital for treatment. Deputies did not provide details on the person's condition, nor did they indicate if the person who was shot was a suspect or if any suspects were in custody.