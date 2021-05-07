Deputy-involved shooting unfolds near Rock Hill

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — The York County Sheriff's Office says deputies were involved in a shooting near Rock Hill Friday afternoon, and now state agents have been called to investigate.
The office says the shots rang out at 2:15 p.m. today along East Highway 324, also known as McFarland Road, just southwest of the city. Initially, the department provided scarce details, but a later tweet from YCSO provided more context. According to the office, deputies were performing a well-being check when the gunfire rang out. After the shooting, one person was airlifted to a Charlotte hospital for treatment. Deputies did not provide details on the person's condition, nor did they indicate if the person who was shot was a suspect or if any suspects were in custody.
Per department policy, the office has called the South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) to investigate. SLED confirmed to WCNC Charlotte they were notified of the scene and already had crime scene experts responding. The agency also promised more details in a future news release.
