CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Cook Out restaurant in east Charlotte was robbed at gunpoint early Friday morning, police said.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, officers were called to a reported robbery in the 6400 block of Albemarle Road a little after 4:30 a.m. An employee told police the suspect robbed the restaurant at gunpoint before running away.

Click here to sign up for the daily Wake Up Charlotte newsletter

A K-9 officer was called to the store and tried to find the suspect in a wooded area but was unsuccessful. CMPD said there were about a half dozen employees at the store during the robbery. No one was hurt during the incident.

CMPD has not released any suspect information. Anyone with information about this incident or any other case is asked to call 911 immediately. You can also call the anonymous Crime Stoppers tip line at 704-334-1600.

RELATED: SWAT situation ends without arrest at west Charlotte Advance Auto Parts

RELATED: Teen injured in officer-involved shooting after attempting to rob off-duty CMPD officer, police said