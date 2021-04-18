CMPD investigating after fatal shooting

According to Medic, one person was pronounced dead on the scene.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person is dead as a result of a shooting in east Charlotte that occurred late Sunday evening, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Law officials responded to a reported shooting incident near the 5200 block of Sharon Amity Road around 8 p.m. Sunday. Medic confirms when they arrived on the scene, one person was pronounced dead due to injuries from a gunshot wound.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department has confirmed a homicide investigation is now underway but has not provided any other details on the investigation.

The victim's name has not yet been released, as their family has not yet been notified.

Anyone with information on this investigation is encouraged to contact 704-432-TIPS and speak to a homicide unit detective or contact Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 to leave a tip anonymously.