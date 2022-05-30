CMPD investigating after juvenile was shot in east Charlotte

A child was rushed to a hospital after being shot in east Charlotte Sunday afternoon, CMPD said. No arrests have been made in the case.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A juvenile was shot in east Charlotte Sunday afternoon, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said.

CMPD officers were called to a reported shooting on 1st Run Court, just off Harrisburg Road, a few minutes after 5:30 p.m. on May 29,. When officers got to the area, they found a juvenile who'd been shot.

The victim, whose age hasn't been released, was taken to a hospital by Medic. No further details were given on the victim's condition.

CMPD detectives were called to the area and searched the area for any witnesses to the shooting. Crime scene detectives also gathered physical evidence for the investigation.

No arrests have been made and CMPD hasn't released any suspect information at this time. Any person with information about this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. Witnesses may also call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to homicide detectives.

