2 dead, including 4-month-old, in Monroe shooting

Two people were killed in a shooting along Morrow Avenue, including a 4-month-old baby. No arrests have been made.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Two people, including a 4-month-old baby, were killed in a shooting in Monroe late Sunday night, police said.

Monroe police were called to a reported shooting at a home on Morrow Avenue, near the intersection with South Church Street, around 10:30 p.m. When officers arrived, they found both victims dead at the home.

The victims were identified as 25-year-old Darion McClendon and Damare McClendon.

"This is a difficult time for our community and our officers in the face of this senseless act of violence," Chief Bryan Gilliard said. "We are committed to bringing the perpetrator of this crime to justice."

Monroe police haven't announced any arrests or released any suspect information in this case. Any person with information is asked to call the Monroe Police Department at 704-282-4700. Witnesses may also call Union County Crime Stoppers at 704-283-5600. A cash reward of up to $5,000 is available for information leading to an arrest.