Escaped NC prison inmate may be in Iredell County: Sheriff

Matthew Neil Brown was serving a 19-month sentence when he escaped a minimum-security prison in Caldwell County Monday night, deputies said.

CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. — An inmate who escaped a minimum-security prison in Lenoir Monday night may be in western Iredell County, authorities said.

Matthew Neil Brown escaped from the Caldwell Correctional Center in Lenoir Monday night, according to the Iredell County Sheriff's Office. Brown was serving a 19-month sentence for possession of stolen goods and drug possession. He was due to be released in February 2024, investigators said.

Brown is described as a white male, is approximately 5-foot-6 and weighs around 160 pounds. He has black hair, green eyes and a beard.

The Iredell County Sheriff's Office established a perimeter in the area of Belle Meade Avenue in Statesville after deputies spotted someone who matched Brown's description. Deputies with K-9 officers were called to the area and are searching for Brown. They're also using drones and officers from multiple law enforcement agencies to locate Brown.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Matthew Neil Brown is asked to call 911 immediately. Witnesses may also call the Caldwell Correctional Center at 828-726-2509.

