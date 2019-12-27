GASTONIA, N.C. — The family of a Gaston County woman, who died after investigators said her husband poisoned her with eye drops, broke their silence for the first time this week.

Stacy Hunsucker's family released a written statement through an attorney as her husband Joshua Hunsucker bonded out of jail.

The statement reads:

To our friends, family, church family, and community, we thank you for your unwavering support, friendship and guidance since Stacy’s passing on September 23, 2018. Without your thoughts and prayers, we could not have made it through our first storm. We understand and appreciate the emotions that Mr. Hunsucker’s arrest has caused, especially to those who were close to Stacy. We ask that you honor Stacy’s memory by taking the high road as we begin our journey through the second storm.

To the North Carolina Department of Insurance, Criminal Investigations Division, and especially Special Agent Lisa Morgan, we thank you for taking the time to listen and investigate our concerns. Thank you for having faith in us and pursuing every lead until Stacy’s cause of death was finally revealed. We owe you a great debt of gratitude for your compassion and your diligent efforts to find the truth.

To the Mecklenburg County Medical Examiner’s Office, we appreciate all of your assistance. Without you, we would not have been able to procure Stacy’s blood samples.

To our daughter, Stacy, your mother and father promise you that we will not rest until justice is served. We will do everything in our power to support and care for your beautiful daughters, Piper and Willow. We will love them as we loved and still love you. We will never let your children forget what a truly amazing mother you were to them. Your spirit and your smile live on through them every day. We have trusted God’s timing and will continue to praise and trust Him in the midst of this situation.

- John & Suzie Robinson

As Joshua Hunsucker's criminal case proceeds, a civil case is also taking shape.

Stacy's family filed a wrongful death complaint against Hunsucker after he collected a $250,000 life insurance payout following his wife's death.

The complaint alleged Hunsucker murdered his wife so he could collect the money and be with his mistress.

The family claimed Hunsucker was inspired to weaponize eye drops after a similar case last year in York County when a woman was accused of murdering her husband with over-the-counter eye drops.

A judge granted a temporary restraining order forbidding Hunsucker from using any of the life insurance money he collected, any interest on his house, or any assets he bought with the life insurance money to bond out of jail.

A hearing for the civil case is scheduled for January 6 in Gaston County.