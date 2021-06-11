Man killed after hit-and-run in York, police say

Investigators are looking for a sedan they believe is involved.

YORK, S.C. — A man died at a hospital after police say he was hit by a car that left the scene this week.

The York Police Department said it happened around 2:15 a.m. on Wednesday, June 9, when someone called 911 to report the man lying in the roadway on Railroad Avenue. Officers responded and determined the man had been hit by a vehicle. The man was taken to a hospital, but later died of his injuries. He was identified Friday as 24-year-old Nicholas Dunnavant of York.

York police are now asking for the public's help in tracking down the driver involved in the supposed hit-and-run. They believe the car was a silver Toyota sedan, and the driver was a man with black spiked hair and a beard. The driver was not on the scene when police arrived.