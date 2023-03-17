Former Cadet from York County sentenced for role in Jan. 6 Capitol Attack

Elias Irizarry pleaded guilty after his 2021 arrest. The FBI received a tip from a witness who positively identified him from video and photos of the attack.

FORT MILL, S.C. — A York County man, and former cadet, will face jail time and a fine for his role in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. The U.S. Department of Justice said Elias Irizarry received a sentence of 14 days of incarceration and a $500 fine.

Authorities arrested Irizarry in March 2021 after the FBI received a tip, positively identifying him from photos and videos of the attack. He pleaded guilty last year.

Irizarry faced charges for violating 18 U.S.C. § 1752(a)(1) and (2), which makes it a crime to knowingly enter or remain in a restricted building or grounds without lawful authority and also makes it a crime to knowingly and with intent impede or disrupt the orderly conduct of Government business or official functions.

The witness who tipped off authorities said they were familiar with Irizarry as a cadet in a Civil Air Patrol Unit with which the witness is associated. The witness said other cadets recognized them in the photos.

One photo from the FBI shows Irizarry with others inside the U.S. Capitol. Another photo allegedly shows Irizarry outside the capitol building, looking down over a wall while holding a metal pipe.

Irizarry joins other North and South Carolina residents who have pleaded guilty to their involvement in the attack, including another former cadet and firefighter Elliot Bishai.

Bishai was photographed inside the U.S. Capitol alongside Irizarry and a third person, Grayson Sherill, who was also arrested.

In a plea hearing last year, Magistrate Robin Meriweather in D.C. District Court asked Bishai if he chanted and encouraged the crowd to go inside the capitol on Jan. 6. Bishai said he did. Meriweather also asked Bishai if he took pictures with statues during his time inside the capitol building. Bishai said he did.

Above is a picture included in the court documents connected to Bishai's case. The government claimed the picture shows Bishai, in the plaid shirt, taking a picture of another associate, whom they identified as Sherill, in front of the Dwight D. Eisenhower statue.