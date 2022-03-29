Teen dies after shooting in Charlotte, police say

The 17-year-old was declared dead at a hospital.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said a teen died after a shooting late Tuesday morning, and an investigation is now ongoing

CMPD sent an alert via AtlasOne saying a person had died along Franklin Avenue near Lucena Street just before 3 p.m. In a later news release, CMPD clarified the call for an assault with a deadly weapon along Olando Street, which was in the immediate area.

Police say they found the 17-year-old male suffering from several gunshot wounds. Medic then took the teen to a hospital for treatment, but he died at the hospital. As of writing, his name has not been released.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information about what happened is urged to call 704-432-TIPS to talk with a homicide detective. Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers online or by calling 704-334-1600.

