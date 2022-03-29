Teen dies after shooting in Charlotte, police say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said a teen died after a shooting late Tuesday morning, and an investigation is now ongoing
CMPD sent an alert via AtlasOne saying a person had died along Franklin Avenue near Lucena Street just before 3 p.m. In a later news release, CMPD clarified the call for an assault with a deadly weapon along Olando Street, which was in the immediate area.
Police say they found the 17-year-old male suffering from several gunshot wounds. Medic then took the teen to a hospital for treatment, but he died at the hospital. As of writing, his name has not been released.
The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information about what happened is urged to call 704-432-TIPS to talk with a homicide detective. Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers online or by calling 704-334-1600.
Stay tuned for updates from WCNC Charlotte as we get them.
WCNC Charlotte is committed to reporting on the issues facing the communities we serve. We tell the stories of people working to solve persistent social problems. We examine how problems can be solved or addressed to improve the quality of life and make a positive difference. WCNC Charlotte is seeking solutions for you. Send your tips or questions to newstips@wcnc.com.