Fraud involving gas skimming devices ongoing problem in Charlotte

Thieves are trying to steal debit card information as you pay at the pump.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Skimming crimes have gotten more sophisticated since these attacks became popular in the early 2000s. We're seeing thieves making a digital copies of debit cards and then spending real money.

According to the FBI, crimes involving skimming cause over $1 billion in financial hit to banks and consumers every year. The decades-old fraud hit the Charlotte area again in recent weeks, with more people seeing skimmers at gas stations.

One example occurred at the Circle K at the arboretum. On Thursday, an employee told WCNC Charlotte that any issues with their pumps were fixed.

A woman also mentioned a recent Nextdoor post that was warning others to be on the lookout for gas skimmers on their fuel pumps.

Putting skimming devices on ATMs and fuel pumps is something criminals continue to do, knowing people are often just too busy to notice.

Tom Siegler, former vice president of a company that manufactures payment devices, said, "Not only are scammers a problem, but cameras are sometimes installed so that the bad guys can capture the keystrokes and get the card's PIN. That's kind of a holy grail for these bad guys."

Siegler said there are two types of gas skimmers - one where the card goes into the slot and one that sits on top and outside of the reader.

"Those two devices operate the same way," Siegler said. "When the card is inserted and removed, it reads the magnetic stripe and captures that data so that the bad guys can pull it down."

Siegler added that both devices have come a long way, so it's a good idea to keep a watchful eye.

"Used to be that the bad guys I used to call them, have to revisit the pump and remove the skimmer and grab the data," he said. "Now with bluetooth and wifi they just have to drive in and suck the data from the device where it's stored."

The Better Business Bureau advises giving the device a little wiggle to see if it's fake.

The FBI suggested that, when using a fuel pump, choose one closer to the store and in direct view of the attendant, because they're less likely to be targets.

Also, run your debit card as a credit card, or pay inside with the attendant.

If you do become a victim, the FBI said to call your financial institution, as well as the police.

Jane Monreal: Contact Jane Monreal at jmonreal@wcnc.com and follow her on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.