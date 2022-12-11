Card skimmers found on 3 Charlotte ATMs, police say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Card skimmers were found on three bank ATMs in Charlotte, detectives said Wednesday, releasing new details in the investigation of devices being reported across the Queen City.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said card skimmers were found on ATMs at the following banks in Charlotte:
Wells Fargo: 301 South Tryon Street
State Employees' Credit Union: 10120 Couloak Drive
Bank of America: 2405 Freedom Drive
The ATMs were located in Uptown, northwest Charlotte and west Charlotte. CMPD said multiple suspects were caught on video placing a skimmer on the State Employees' Credit Union ATM earlier this month. Detectives haven't said if all three cases are related.
CMPD confirmed skimmers were confiscated from all three bank ATMs. As of Wednesday afternoon, no arrests have been made in the case. Any person with information about the suspects is asked to call Charlotte Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. Any information that leads to an arrest could result in a cash reward.
If you're using a credit or debit card at an unfamiliar ATM or gas pump, the Better Business Bureau recommends wiggling the device to make sure it's not a fake. If it's difficult to insert your card or something seems off, you should notify a store manager immediately.
Other ways to avoid becoming a skimming victim include using "tap to pay" options available on some chip cards or virtual payments, like Apple Pay.
WCNC Charlotte is committed to reporting on the issues facing the communities we serve. We tell the stories of people working to solve persistent social problems. We examine how problems can be solved or addressed to improve the quality of life and make a positive difference. WCNC Charlotte is seeking solutions for you. Send your tips or questions to newstips@wcnc.com.