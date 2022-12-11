Card skimmers found on 3 Charlotte ATMs, police say

Card skimmers were removed from three bank branch ATMs across Charlotte, police say. Here's where they were located.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Card skimmers were found on three bank ATMs in Charlotte, detectives said Wednesday, releasing new details in the investigation of devices being reported across the Queen City.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said card skimmers were found on ATMs at the following banks in Charlotte:

Wells Fargo: 301 South Tryon Street

State Employees' Credit Union: 10120 Couloak Drive

Bank of America: 2405 Freedom Drive

The ATMs were located in Uptown, northwest Charlotte and west Charlotte. CMPD said multiple suspects were caught on video placing a skimmer on the State Employees' Credit Union ATM earlier this month. Detectives haven't said if all three cases are related.

CMPD needs your help identifying these suspects who have been placing skimming devices on ATM machines throughout the Charlotte area. Please be very aware of any place that you use your ATM card. ☎ Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 with your anonymous tip for 💰💰 for an arrest. pic.twitter.com/rER1smX6M7 — Charlotte Crime Stoppers (@CLTCrimeStopper) November 10, 2022

CMPD confirmed skimmers were confiscated from all three bank ATMs. As of Wednesday afternoon, no arrests have been made in the case. Any person with information about the suspects is asked to call Charlotte Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. Any information that leads to an arrest could result in a cash reward.

If you're using a credit or debit card at an unfamiliar ATM or gas pump, the Better Business Bureau recommends wiggling the device to make sure it's not a fake. If it's difficult to insert your card or something seems off, you should notify a store manager immediately.

Other ways to avoid becoming a skimming victim include using "tap to pay" options available on some chip cards or virtual payments, like Apple Pay.