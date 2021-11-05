Garinger High School on lockdown, CMS says

CMS officials confirmed Garinger High School was put on lockdown Tuesday due to nearby police activity.

A CMS spokesperson told WCNC Charlotte the school was on lockdown. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said they responded to a reported shooting near the intersection of Sugar Creek Road and Eastway Drive around 7 a.m. When officers got to the area, they were told one of the suspects ran toward Garinger.