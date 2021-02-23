One person dead, two injured after Gaston County shooting

The Gaston County Police Department is investigating the case as a homicide.

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — One person has died and two others are being treated for injuries after a shooting in Gaston County near Gastonia, according to the Gaston County Police Department. Police are investigating the case as a homicide.

Police were called to the scene around 7:30 p.m. Monday. It happened in the 2400 block of Greenleaf Drive.

When police arrived at the scene, they found one male victim who had died and two other victims that were taken to CaroMont Regional Medical Center to be treated for injuries. The extent of their injuries has not been made public, and the names of the victims have not been released.

At this time, police do not have a description of a potential suspect. Police are asking anyone with information regarding the shooting to contact Detective M. Rheinson at 704-866-3320 or contact Crime Stoppers at 704-861-8000.

