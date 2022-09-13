Man shot, killed in Gastonia, county police say

A person of interest has been detained.

GASTONIA, N.C. — Gaston County Police say they're investigating after a man was shot and killed Monday evening.

In a news release shared on Tuesday, the department said they responded to Twisted Oak Lane around 6:20 p.m. Officers found 64-year-old Timothy Howard Davis suffering multiple gunshot wounds, and police said he died despite life-saving measures.

A person of interest is detained, and police say there is no threat to the public.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone who could offer information can call Gaston County Police at 704-866-3320 to speak with Det. Shaw.

Tips can also be phoned into Crime Stoppers at 704-861-8000. Information that leads to an arrest can result in a maximum $1,000 reward.

