Bail bondsman shoots, injures man in Gastonia

The 24-year-old was rushed to a hospital with life-threatening injuries after being shot by a bail bondsman early Friday morning, Gastonia police said.

GASTONIA, N.C. — A man was seriously injured when he was shot by a bail bondsman in Gastonia Friday morning, police said.

The shooting happened at a property along Diane 29 Theater Road a few minutes after 6:30 a.m. Gastonia police said a 24-year-old man suffered life-threatening injuries during the incident.

The Gastonia Police Department has provided any further information or identified any of the people involved.

