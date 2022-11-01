3 men struck by man with machete, Gastonia police say

Police say the suspect rode off on a bicycle after the incident.

Example video title will go here for this video

GASTONIA, N.C. — One man is in custody after police say he struck three men with a machete.

On Tuesday around 10:30 a.m., Gastonia police were called to Redding Street near Ratchford Avenue for a stabbing.

When police arrived, they found three men suffering from laceration injuries. The men told police that they were working outside when a man drove up on a bicycle and assaulted them with a machete.

According to police, the men did not know the suspect and were unsure why he attacked them.

All three men were transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Police were able to find the suspect using descriptions given by the victims.

Around two hours later, police located the suspect near Rhyne Street and Davidson Avenue. He was found in possession of a machete.

The suspect was arrested at the scene. Charges are pending at this time. The suspect's identity has not been released at this time.

PODCASTS ON WCNC

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts