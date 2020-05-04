GASTONIA, N.C. — Gastonia Police are asking for the public’s help finding a suspect charged for shooting into an occupied home on Greenfield Avenue on February 19.



Divine Hill, 21, of Gastonia, is charged with attempted first-degree murder, shooting into an occupied property, and conspiracy.

Two others were arrested in connection with this case: 25-year-old Chelsea Marina Perkins is charged with first degree attempted murder and conspiracy, and 19-year-old IAlyssa Marie Royalty is charged with conspiracy.

Anyone with information on Hill’s location is asked to call Gastonia Police Detective M.B. Watts at 704-866-6885.

