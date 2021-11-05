x
Crime

1 killed, 1 injured in Gastonia shooting

A suspect has been arrested for the shooting Tuesday afternoon near Hunter Huss High School.

GASTONIA, N.C. — A suspect has been arrested following a deadly shooting in Gastonia Tuesday.

One person was killed, and another injured, in a shooting near the 1600 block of Herman Drive shortly before 1 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Gastonia Police Department. The location is within the Cedar Ridge Apartment complex adjacent to Hunter Huss High School off of Lynhaven Drive.

There are no additional suspects being sought, according to police.

Investigators are continuing their homicide investigation.

The identities of those involved, and the condition of the injured victim, have not yet been made public.

