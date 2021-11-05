1 killed, 1 injured in Gastonia shooting

A suspect has been arrested for the shooting Tuesday afternoon near Hunter Huss High School.

GASTONIA, N.C. — A suspect has been arrested following a deadly shooting in Gastonia Tuesday.

One person was killed, and another injured, in a shooting near the 1600 block of Herman Drive shortly before 1 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Gastonia Police Department. The location is within the Cedar Ridge Apartment complex adjacent to Hunter Huss High School off of Lynhaven Drive.

There are no additional suspects being sought, according to police.

Investigators are continuing their homicide investigation.

The identities of those involved, and the condition of the injured victim, have not yet been made public.

Listen to free podcasts from WCNC Charlotte

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here to hear the latest on the Carolina Panthers and more.