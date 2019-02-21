CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Ranson Middle School in north Charlotte was placed on lockdown Thursday morning after administrators found a gun on campus.

According to a message sent to parents by Ranson Middle's principal, the gun was found unloaded in a trash can. The weapon was brought to the school by a student on a bus before being thrown into the trash can.

"Hello Ranson IB families, this is Principal Brown with a safety update about our Ranson community. It is important to know first that all students and staff are safe and that there is no threat at our campus. Earlier today, an unloaded firearm was located inside a trash bin on our campus. Out of an abundance of caution, our school was placed on lockdown for a period of time. The unloaded firearm was brought onto campus by a student on a bus and was then discarded into a trash can outside a school building. The firearm was never brought inside our school building and was retrieved from the trash bin by law enforcement without incident. This matter is under investigation by law enforcement. Any students in violation of the CMS Student Code of Conduct will be disciplined according to those provisions. Please talk to your students about why guns have no place at school and encourage them to reach out to any adult if they feel they need help or want to talk about any issue of concern to them. Thank you for your support of Ranson IB."

The school was put on lockdown as a precaution. Two parents told NBC Charlotte that a threat was written on a school bathroom wall earlier this week.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools has not said if the gun that was found is linked to the alleged threat. Earlier this week, a student was caught with a gun at South Mecklenburg High School. Principal Maureen Furr said there was no indication of any threat to anyone at South Meck.

