AYDEN, N.C. — The FBI is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of a woman who's been dubbed the "Pink Lady Bandit".

The suspect has robbed banks in Pennsylvania, Delaware, and North Carolina since July 20. The Carolina robbery happened at Southern Bank at 236 West 3rd Street in Ayden.

She earned her nickname because, in two of the robberies, she wore yoga pants, tank top, navy baseball hat -- and carried a "distinctive pink handbag", authorities said.

The suspect is described as a white or Hispanic woman between 5'2" and 5'4", weighing 130 lbs.

If you have any information about the "Pink Lady Bandit", call FBI Charlotte at Office or send a tip.

