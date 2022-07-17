Heavy metal guitarist imprisoned for child porn

Karl Logan was arrested in Charlotte in 2018 and will now spend over five years in federal prison. Logan performed with Manowar from 1994 to 2018.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A federal judge sentenced a man to prison after he was found guilty of downloading child porn.

Karl Logan, 57, appeared in court last week and was sentenced to 66 months in prison after pleading guilty to possessing child pornography. Upon leaving prison, Logan will be on supervised release for the rest of his life. He is also ordered to pay a $10 thousand fine.

Logan was arrested in Charlotte in August 2018 after authorities learned he had downloaded child pornography. The images and videos downloaded by Logan contained female children under the age of 12 engaging in sexual acts.

Initially, Logan pleaded not guilty after being federally indicted in 2019.

However, on July 24, 2020, Logan entered a plea agreement with prosecutors affirming he did download child porn.

The presentence investigation lasted nearly two years before Logan was sentenced on July 11. Sentencing guidelines showed Logan faced up to 25 years in prison at the time of his plea but he only received a five-and-a-half-year sentence.

Logan played guitar and keyboards for Manowar from 1994 to 2018. He recorded four albums with the heavy metal band, including Warriors of the World (2002) and Gods of War (2007), which charted well in multiple countries.

Logan was not a member of the band during the 1980s when Manowar released their most critically acclaimed albums.