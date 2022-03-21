23-year-old shot, killed in Hickory, police say

HICKORY, N.C. — A man was shot and killed in Hickory late Sunday night, police said.
Hickory police officers heard multiple gunshots in the area of 3rd Avenue Southeast a few minutes before 11 p.m. When officers got to the area where they heard shots, they found a man who'd been shot multiple times at the Sunny Valley Apartments.
The victim was identified as 23-year-old Ontorio Nymier Metts. First responders' attempts to revive Metts were unsuccessful and he was pronounced dead at the scene.
Hickory police are now searching for a suspect(s) in connection with the shooting. No arrests have been made in the case. Any person with information is asked to call the Hickory Police Department at 828-328-5551. Witnesses may also call 828-261-2621 and speak directly to investigator Richard Helderman.
