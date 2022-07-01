5th suspect in killing of Hickory man in custody, police say

While the first four suspects were all teens, officers said this suspect is a 21-year-old man.

HICKORY, N.C. — Weeks after the Hickory Police Department said four teens were accused of killing a man at his apartment, officers now say a fifth suspect is in custody.

On June 13, police said 35-year-old Shonniel Blackburn was gunned down around 12:30 p.m. near 1st Street SW. Police were eventually able to take four teens into custody: three 16-year-olds and one 15-year-old.

The department shared on July 1 that 21-year-old Aunshae Conley was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Service. He had a warrant out for his arrest for Blackburn's murder.

UPDATE: On Friday, July 1, 2022 Aunshae Conley, a 21 year old male, was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Service... Posted by Hickory Police Department - Official on Friday, July 1, 2022

Conley is now the first adult charged in Blackburn's killing. He is held in the Catawba County Jail with no bond.

Hickory Police did not indicate if there were any additional suspects being sought as of writing.

