'Armed and dangerous' suspects wanted in Hickory shooting

Tangela Parker and Eric Parker are wanted following a shooting that hospitalized Phelifia Michele Marlow with life-threatening injuries.

HICKORY, N.C. — The Hickory Police Department is searching for two people considered to be "armed and dangerous" after a Wednesday shooting left a 51-year-old woman hospitalized with life-threatening injuries, officials announced later Wednesday.

Around 2:30 p.m., Tangela Parker is accused of shooting Phelifia Michele Marlow inside the TCS Designs business, located at 1851 9th Ave NE in Hickory. Eric Parker is accused of helping Tangela in the course of the alleged crime.

Marlow was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston Salem.

The Parkers, who are both residents of Alexander County, North Carolina, were last seen driving a beige 2019 Honda CRV with North Carolina license plate FAM5669.

Tangela Parker is wanted for Assault with a Deadly Weapon Intent to Kill Inflicting Serious Injury. Eric Parker is wanted for Accessory After the Fact.