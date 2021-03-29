Homicide investigation underway in north Charlotte

Anyone with information can call CMPD and speak to a homicide unit detective, or call Crime Stoppers to leave an anonymous tip.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a homicide near the 6400 block of West Sugar Creek Road in north Charlotte.

CMPD confirms one person has died. When officers arrived at the scene shortly after 6:45 p.m. Monday, they found a man with apparent gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

At this time, no suspect information has been made available. The name and age of the victim have not been released.

Anyone with information can call CMPD and speak to a homicide unit detective, or call Crime Stoppers to leave an anonymous tip.

For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app.