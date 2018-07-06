GASTONIA, N.C. – Homicide detectives in Gastonia are investigating after a man was found dead Thursday morning.

Emergency crews responded to a reported assault at the intersection of Ivey Drive and Ridgecrest Road a little after 9 a.m. Police said the scene was initially reported as a shooting. Detectives at the scene said they are investigating the incident as a “serious assault.”

Authorities have not identified the victim.

This is a developing story. Please stick with WCNC.com as more information becomes available.

Sign up for WCNC NBC Charlotte’s 5 Things to Know newsletter and get the latest in your inbox each morning!

Email* Subscribe

© 2018 WCNC