Crime

CMPD conducting homicide investigation in north Charlotte

Details remain limited about the case
Credit: BestStockFoto - stock.adobe.com

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department confirmed they were working the scene of a homicide on Sunday, Oct. 10. 

According to an alert sent by the department after 11:30 p.m., officers were conducting the investigation in the 1700 block of Flat River Drive, where one person was found dead. 

Credit: Google Maps

No other information was provided by the department. 

WCNC Charlotte will continue to provide updates as they become available. 

