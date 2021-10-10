UNC-Chapel Hill cancels classes on Tuesday after suicide investigations

Instead of class Tuesday, students will have a "wellness day," according to Chancellor Kevin Guskiewicz.

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill has canceled classes on Tuesday after UNC Police investigated two suicides over the weekend. Instead of class Tuesday, students will have a "wellness day," according to Chancellor Kevin Guskiewicz.

UNC police's crime log showed investigators received a call for an attempted suicide at Granville Towers South around 3 a.m. on Sunday. The police department's crime log reported a death of a student living in Hinton James Residence Hall on Saturday morning.

Guskiewicz encouraged students in a letter on Sunday night to "rest and check in with each other," on the wellness day.