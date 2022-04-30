x
Breaking News
Crime

1 person dead in apparent homicide in southwest Charlotte, officials report

Both Charlotte police and Medic confirmed at least one person was dead.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department has started a homicide investigation in the southwest part of the city Saturday evening.

An alert from CMPD's app confirmed the investigation was started along West Woodlawn Road, near several businesses and the on-ramp to Interstate 77. While further details from police weren't immediately available, Medic confirmed at least one person was declared dead at the scene.

A WCNC Charlotte photographer found officers conducting the investigation at the Courtyard Marriott hotel. 

We are still working to get photos, video, and information from the scene. Stay tuned for updates on this story as we get them.

