Alumni say goodbye to one of Charlotte's oldest high school

West Charlotte High School was established in 1938 and has produced several notable alumni.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One of the oldest public schools in the Charlotte-Mecklenburg area is set to be demolished this year.

Professional athletes, business leaders, and state representatives are graduates of the high school near Beatties Ford Road, including Charlotte’s 54th mayor Anthony Foxx.

The school held a final celebration with alumni as far back as the class of 1946.

It took about forty years after its founding for West Charlotte High school to be desegregated in the fall of 1970.

“This is one of the only originally all African-American high schools that is still in existence in the country," said Deborah Houston McCall, from the West Charlotte Class of 1978. "And to begin a new legacy - not starting over a new legacy - that continues the Lion pride is just absolutely fantastic.”

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools is tearing down the original building and moving students to a new location next school year.

“The building does hold memories, but the spirit will go wherever the students are," said Jerredith Green, from the West Charlotte Class of 1992. "So, we're happy that these students are going to get some new facilities. It's time.”

According to CMS, a high-tech 100-classroom school will replace the current brick school.

Hundreds of former alumni came to walk through these hallways for the last time.

"Truly a great experience just to be here at home for the reunion of West Charlotte," said Calvin Easter, from the West Charlotte Class of 1978. "It's a bittersweet moment. Of course, the old school, you know, we're going to say goodbye and give it a rest. But it will never leave us. Will never leave our hearts."