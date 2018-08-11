HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — A student at Hopewell High School was arrested Wednesday after being accused of bringing a weapon to school.

Hopewell principal Tracey Pickard said school administrators got a tip that a student had a weapon on campus. When police searched the student, they reportedly found the weapon. That student, who has not been identified, is now facing charges and discipline from the district.

In a statement, Pickard said, "I ask that every parent and guardian have a conversation with your student about the importance of making sure they never have a weapon at school."

