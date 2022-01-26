Indian Trail woman accused of shooting husband now in custody

Lavonda Earley reported shot her husband several times Tuesday evening before leaving the scene.

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — The Union County Sheriff's Office said a woman accused of shooting her husband several times Tuesday night was in custody about 24 hours later on Wednesday.

The sheriff's office said around 6 p.m. on Jan. 25, a 911 caller said a male neighbor along Chandler Forest Court near Waxhaw Indian Trail Road had come to the caller's house with several gunshot wounds in need of medical attention. Deputies got to the scene and confirmed what the caller reported, getting the man to a hospital for life-saving treatment. The victim was stabilized, and deputies started learning more about what allegedly happened.

According to what investigators learned, the victim was shot by his wife, identified as Lavonda M. Earley. The shooting happened during a disturbance at their home, and deputies say she left the home after the shooting. She also had not talked with investigators throughout the day on Wednesday.

MORE NEWS: Charlotte community taking a proactive approach to teacher shortages

UPDATE: The offender in this case has been taken into custody without issue and is being processed into the Union County Jail. Posted by Union County Sheriff's Office, Monroe, NC on Wednesday, January 26, 2022

However, deputies reported around 6 p.m. Wednesday that Earley was taken into custody without issue and was being processed into the county jail. She's now charged with attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, inflicting serious injury.

Note: WCNC instituted a new policy in March 2021 regarding the broadcast or posting of mugshots.

WCNC will only air or post a mugshot if the person has been formally charged with a crime and in a few other cases. The exceptions include: If it appears the person could be a danger to themselves or others or if they are wanted by authorities; to differentiate between people with a common name; if the photos could encourage more victims to come forward. The news-editorial leadership may also decide to use a mugshot based on the severity of the crime(s) committed and/or the level of public interest in the crime and ensuing criminal proceedings.