President of Rock Hill NAACP stepping down

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Apostle Norma Gray announced she will be stepping down as president of the Rock Hill NAACP, sources confirmed to WCNC Charlotte's Richard DeVayne.

Gray has not announced her future plans after leaving the NAACP. Gray's replacement has not been named at this time and the Rock Hill NAACP has not released a statement on Gray's resignation.

Gray was instrumental in the release of the bodycam video in the assault case against former police officer Jonathan Moreno, who was later fired and charged with third-degree assault and battery for his actions during a confrontation with Travis Price last June.

In the aftermath of the video that showed the confrontation, Gray called for peaceful protests in Rock Hill and asked the community to give law enforcement leaders time to develop answers and investigate the case.

WCNC Charlotte has reached out to Gray and the Rock Hill NAACP for comment.

